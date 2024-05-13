Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. 1,696,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after buying an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

