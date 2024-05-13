Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.15. 250,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,112. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.