Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
Shore Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
