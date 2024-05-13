Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Drops By 50.8%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acutus Medical Trading Up 22.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 427,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 166.79%.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

