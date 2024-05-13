Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Rises By 83.3%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of ADTHW stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,311. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

