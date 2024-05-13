Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Rises By 83.3%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
Shares of ADTHW stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,311. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
AdTheorent Company Profile
