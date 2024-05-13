Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Increases By 199.9%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 199.9% from the April 15th total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agrify Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Agrify has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agrify

Agrify Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agrify stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agrify Co. ( NASDAQ:AGFY Free Report ) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Agrify worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.