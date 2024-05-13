Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Declines By 37.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 14,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.