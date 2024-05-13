Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Declines By 37.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 14,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
