Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Drops By 51.4%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aviva Price Performance

AVVIY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. 21,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,277. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.5488 dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

