Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Drops By 66.4%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.86 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

About Fortum Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.