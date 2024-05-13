Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Expands By 118.8%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,662,000 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 4,873,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,239.8 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at C$1.47 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. Genscript Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$3.20.
About Genscript Biotech
