Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Expands By 118.8%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,662,000 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 4,873,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,239.8 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at C$1.47 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. Genscript Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$3.20.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

