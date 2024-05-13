Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Rises By 114.3%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

GCAAF traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.