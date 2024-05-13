Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Increases By 127.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.