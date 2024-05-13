Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Grows By 118.8%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Light Price Performance
LGSXY stock remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Light has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
Light Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Light
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.