Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Grows By 118.8%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LGSXY stock remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Light has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

