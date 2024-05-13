Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 132.4%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMU remained flat at $3.31 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

