Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 61.3%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCA stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

