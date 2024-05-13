Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Increases By 58.2%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the April 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

TTOO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 450,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,889. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 5.66% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

