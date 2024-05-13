Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Increases By 102.0%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 715.0 days.
Talanx Price Performance
Shares of TNXXF remained flat at C$78.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.90. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$78.80 and a 12-month high of C$78.80.
Talanx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talanx
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.