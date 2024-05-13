Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Increases By 102.0%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 715.0 days.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of TNXXF remained flat at C$78.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.90. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$78.80 and a 12-month high of C$78.80.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.