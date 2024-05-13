Short Interest in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Drops By 24.9%

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 124,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tigo Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 7,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

