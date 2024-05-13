Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Increases By 52.9%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 15th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. 95,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.27.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
