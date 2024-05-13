Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 22.7%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 968.7 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
Tosoh stock remained flat at $13.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Tosoh Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tosoh
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.