Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 22.7%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 968.7 days.

Tosoh stock remained flat at $13.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

