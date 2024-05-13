Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Grows By 69.2%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Trading Down 0.6 %

UCBJY traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. 30,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. UCB has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

