Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Decreases By 60.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VDMCY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

