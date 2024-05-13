Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Rises By 114.3%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
XOS Price Performance
NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.03 on Monday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
XOS Company Profile
