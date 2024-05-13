Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Rises By 114.3%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.03 on Monday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

