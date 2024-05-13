SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $889.82 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $889.82 million and $105.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,698.66 or 0.99976429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003570 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,250,452.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.85766711 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $63,660,653.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

