Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.50. The firm has a market cap of C$876.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.40.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

