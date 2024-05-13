Solchat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.56 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Solchat has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00007049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solchat has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and $2.36 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 3.95662598 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,141,193.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solchat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

