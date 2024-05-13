SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $394.46. 2,599,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,863. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

