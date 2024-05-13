SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,882. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

