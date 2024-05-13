SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $132.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,614. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

