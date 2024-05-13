SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.37. 389,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

