Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Down 2.2%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $287.81 and last traded at $288.11. Approximately 139,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,100,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 586.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 186.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

