Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:URNJ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

