SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Reduced by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for about 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.15. The stock had a trading volume of 80,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,777. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

