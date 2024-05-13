SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Update

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.58. 19,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,166. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.43.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

