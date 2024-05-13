Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 66,983 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,880,058.72.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90.

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. 13,112,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

