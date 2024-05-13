Status Price Hits $0.0373 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $144.79 million and approximately $46.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,899.26 or 1.00025029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012919 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03633387 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $38,731,335.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

