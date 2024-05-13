Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Sells C$398,350.00 in Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.7 %

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$80.02. 56,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,165. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 52-week low of C$58.28 and a 52-week high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7666906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.57.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

