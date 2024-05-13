STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.9 days.
STEP Energy Services Trading Up 1.6 %
STEP Energy Services stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.56.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
