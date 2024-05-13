STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Sells C$32,864.00 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00.

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE:STEP traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.17. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.