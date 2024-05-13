Steven J. Frisch Sells 4,005 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $430,737.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.21. 66,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

