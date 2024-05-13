Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 13th (AAPL, AGS, AIP, AKRO, AMTX, ANNX, ARWR, ATLC, BANC, BTDR)

May 13th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 13th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $10.50 target price on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

