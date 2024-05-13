Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 35,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,298 call options.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

ABR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,769,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.96. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 87,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

