StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.6 %

AP opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

