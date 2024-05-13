StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Dynatronics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.