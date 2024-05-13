StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

