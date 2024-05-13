StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 12,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $87.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.