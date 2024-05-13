Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 107.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.75%.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The company has a market cap of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

