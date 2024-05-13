Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 28,543 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 4.6 %

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

