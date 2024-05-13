Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,817 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of Grid Dynamics worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,055. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 149,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.11 and a beta of 1.00. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.