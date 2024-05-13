Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,279 shares during the period. Repay makes up approximately 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.82% of Repay worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,466. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

