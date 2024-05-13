Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,326.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,224.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,175.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $739.61 and a 52 week high of $1,358.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.